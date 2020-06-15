1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Recently renovated, rare 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom ground level unit with its own wood-decked outdoor patio. Feels like living in a single family house. Spacious and airy. Includes top-of-the-line appointments, including oversize, wall-mounted flat TV. Newly installed forced air furnace/heater. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen comes with all built-in appliances. A separate laundry room IN THE UNIT, with brand-new washer & dryer! Recessed ceiling LED lighting with dimmers. Wood-deck outdoor patio has gas BBQ. Great for entertaining. Very private with lots of greenery and a towering sycamore tree. Walking distance to West Hollywood cafes and restaurants. Only 100-yard walk to AMC Theater, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, CVS, and more! Lots of closets. Plus additional storage at parking space. Secure, gated complex. Private, gated-entry parking in back. One of the most desirable locations in West Hollywood. Best unit in the complex.DISCLAIMER: Accuracy of information is not guaranteed. Tenant(s) and Tenant's Agent(s) must independently verify information herein.