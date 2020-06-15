All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

1318 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · (760) 333-0624
Location

1318 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Recently renovated, rare 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom ground level unit with its own wood-decked outdoor patio. Feels like living in a single family house. Spacious and airy. Includes top-of-the-line appointments, including oversize, wall-mounted flat TV. Newly installed forced air furnace/heater. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen comes with all built-in appliances. A separate laundry room IN THE UNIT, with brand-new washer & dryer! Recessed ceiling LED lighting with dimmers. Wood-deck outdoor patio has gas BBQ. Great for entertaining. Very private with lots of greenery and a towering sycamore tree. Walking distance to West Hollywood cafes and restaurants. Only 100-yard walk to AMC Theater, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, CVS, and more! Lots of closets. Plus additional storage at parking space. Secure, gated complex. Private, gated-entry parking in back. One of the most desirable locations in West Hollywood. Best unit in the complex.DISCLAIMER: Accuracy of information is not guaranteed. Tenant(s) and Tenant's Agent(s) must independently verify information herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 N Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
