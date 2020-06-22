All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1283 HAVENHURST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1283 HAVENHURST Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1283 HAVENHURST Drive

1283 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1283 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious modern 3 bedrooms 2 bath penthouse condo with gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills. This beautiful condo has open floor plan, high ceiling with recessed lighting and hardwood floor all through. Kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances open to a large living room with nice size balcony. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet . The building has a roof top deck with 360 degree view of the city, mountain and ocean. Washer and dryer and A/C. Private storage room. Unit also can be leased furnished $7250 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1283 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 1283 HAVENHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1283 HAVENHURST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive does offer parking.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 HAVENHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1283 HAVENHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts