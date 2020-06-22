1283 HAVENHURST Drive

Amenities

Spacious modern 3 bedrooms 2 bath penthouse condo with gorgeous views of Hollywood Hills. This beautiful condo has open floor plan, high ceiling with recessed lighting and hardwood floor all through. Kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances open to a large living room with nice size balcony. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet . The building has a roof top deck with 360 degree view of the city, mountain and ocean. Washer and dryer and A/C. Private storage room. Unit also can be leased furnished $7250 per month