Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

West Hollywood Studio Apartment w/Balcony - Property Id: 83471



Spacious Studio Apartment with Balcony located in a nice building in the heart of West Hollywood, Centrally located and close to plenty of food and shops including: Trader Joes, Crunch, AMC, Whole Foods. This is a great residential street situated in between Santa Monica Blvd. and Sunset.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83471

Property Id 83471



(RLNE5664740)