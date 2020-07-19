1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd.

Amenities

Available 03/04/19 1-bedroom available in shared 2-bedroom - Property Id: 100743



My roommate is moving out at the end of the month and I need someone to take the other room! I live in a fantastic 2-bd/2-ba with a gas fireplace, great kitchen with ample counterspace and storage, and there is a patio overlooking the pool. There are hardwood floors throughout as well. The building also has a saltwater pool and common space as well in addition to a gym. Parking is available via a covered garage for $40/month. There is also secure package storage via Luxor One.



Your bedroom is completely furnished, but if need be I will get rid of the furniture somehow. Your bathroom is inside your bedroom.



About me: Male in my early 30's working as an artist manager/publisher in music. I'm often times in and out during the day and while I throw the occasional get together in small groups, I don't really throw parties.



About you: Female strongly preferred but open to both, responsible couples OK, cats OK, otherwise no pets please. Clean, responsible please.

