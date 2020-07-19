All apartments in West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd.
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd.

1274 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1274 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 03/04/19 1-bedroom available in shared 2-bedroom - Property Id: 100743

My roommate is moving out at the end of the month and I need someone to take the other room! I live in a fantastic 2-bd/2-ba with a gas fireplace, great kitchen with ample counterspace and storage, and there is a patio overlooking the pool. There are hardwood floors throughout as well. The building also has a saltwater pool and common space as well in addition to a gym. Parking is available via a covered garage for $40/month. There is also secure package storage via Luxor One.

Your bedroom is completely furnished, but if need be I will get rid of the furniture somehow. Your bathroom is inside your bedroom.

About me: Male in my early 30's working as an artist manager/publisher in music. I'm often times in and out during the day and while I throw the occasional get together in small groups, I don't really throw parties.

About you: Female strongly preferred but open to both, responsible couples OK, cats OK, otherwise no pets please. Clean, responsible please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100743
Property Id 100743

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4712098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have any available units?
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have?
Some of 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
