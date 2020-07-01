1250 North Harper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very stylish unit located in the heart of West Hollywood! All of the major night life, shopping and eateries are just a walk or Lyft/Uber ride away! This home is modern and bright with designer features throughout. There is over 1200 sq. ft. with vaulted ceilings and a patio off of the living area. Open concept with all the warmth in a modern living environment. Stainless steel appliances, loads of storage in the kitchen, beautiful stainless range hood, hardwood floors in upstairs living area, carpet in downstairs bedroom, fireplace, secure building with subterranean parking including two spaces. Also has a washer and dryer!

To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1166154

Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.