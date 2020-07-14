1237 Havenhurst Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath + den, located in the prime neighborhood of west hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natrual light*

*home warming bath tiles*

*spot lights in living room*

*ac in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



this apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $2,495.00, DEPOSIT $2,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



