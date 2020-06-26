All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1205 N Hayworth Ave

1205 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 North Hayworth Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
WEHO 1BR - Beautiful and Spacious!! Come see!!! - Property Id: 151411

This remodeled one bed in West Hollywood will blow you away! Super new everything and ready for a new tenant to call it home!

First floor front unit
Owner pays water
Parking included
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!
Central Air
Stainless steel appliances
Cats OK - No dogs
One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151411p
Property Id 151411

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5119880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have any available units?
1205 N Hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 1205 N Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 N Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1205 N Hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 N Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 N Hayworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1205 N Hayworth Ave offers parking.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 N Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1205 N Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1205 N Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 N Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 N Hayworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 N Hayworth Ave has units with air conditioning.
