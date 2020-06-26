1205 N Hayworth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

WEHO 1BR - Beautiful and Spacious!! Come see!!! - Property Id: 151411



This remodeled one bed in West Hollywood will blow you away! Super new everything and ready for a new tenant to call it home!



First floor front unit

Owner pays water

Parking included

Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!

Central Air

Stainless steel appliances

Cats OK - No dogs

One year lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151411p

Property Id 151411



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5119880)