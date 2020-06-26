1205 N Hayworth Ave

1205 North Hayworth Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
WEHO 1BR - Beautiful and Spacious!! Come see!!! - Property Id: 151411
This remodeled one bed in West Hollywood will blow you away! Super new everything and ready for a new tenant to call it home!
First floor front unit Owner pays water Parking included Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! Central Air Stainless steel appliances Cats OK - No dogs One year lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151411p Property Id 151411
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5119880)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
