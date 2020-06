Amenities

This is a great Single Family Home alternative for lease. 2 bed + separate office/den + 2 bath + laundry with huge secured private patio perfect and 2 tandem (not covered)parking spaces. The unit has hardwood flooring, crown molding, updated baths and kitchen and central AC and heat. This location can not be beat as it is just above Sunset Strip. Walk to some of the best eateries, night clubs, cafes, and shopping