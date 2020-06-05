1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Gorgeous Remarkable brand new remodeled Gem in the heart of West hollywoodnear sunset boulevard .Sought after location beautiful stainless steel appliances sunny bright apartment with gorgeous views ! modern classy Furniture carefully handpicked to make sure you fit straight into the glamorous hollywood lifestyle of luxury ! shared laundry and also parking is an additional $100 a month garaged and secure