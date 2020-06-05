All apartments in West Hollywood
1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1201 N Crescent Heights Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1201 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remarkable brand new remodeled Gem in the heart of West hollywoodnear sunset boulevard .Sought after location beautiful stainless steel appliances sunny bright apartment with gorgeous views ! modern classy Furniture carefully handpicked to make sure you fit straight into the glamorous hollywood lifestyle of luxury ! shared laundry and also parking is an additional $100 a month garaged and secure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
