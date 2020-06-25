1162 North Orange Grove Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Top Floor Ultra Modern WeHo 2BR + Updated Large Chef Kitchen Granite Counter with Deep Sink + Natural Hardwood Floor Upper 2BR/2BA AC In Unit on Prime Orange Grove right next to Whole Foods! Super prime West Hollywood Location. Corner front unit!! Must SEE in PERSON.
-Natural Hardwood Floors throughout -Tons of Natural Light -Corner End Unit on Top Floor -Garage Parking in Rear for 1 Spot -WeHo Preferential Parking -Close to all the major restaurants/shops/bars/grocery/gyms -One of the best locations in all of West Hollywood -Storage and Ample Closet Space -A/C in unit and in Master Bedroom
Local Employers:
Production and Entertainment Companies Cedars Sinai Chase City National Bank NetFlix Chase Wells Fargo City National Bank Disney NBC Universal CBS Electronic Arts Inc. Pop Media Group Doner Viacom Paramount Pictures Sunset Bronson Studios Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Apple Sony Amazon Microsoft Google YouTube Nike Verizon WeWork Equinox Tesla
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for much faster response and efficiency purposes)