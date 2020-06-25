All apartments in West Hollywood
1162 North Orange Grove Avenue

1162 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1162 North Orange Grove Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Top Floor Ultra Modern WeHo 2BR + Updated Large Chef Kitchen Granite Counter with Deep Sink + Natural Hardwood Floor Upper 2BR/2BA AC In Unit on Prime Orange Grove right next to Whole Foods! Super prime West Hollywood Location. Corner front unit!! Must SEE in PERSON.

-Natural Hardwood Floors throughout
-Tons of Natural Light
-Corner End Unit on Top Floor
-Garage Parking in Rear for 1 Spot
-WeHo Preferential Parking
-Close to all the major restaurants/shops/bars/grocery/gyms
-One of the best locations in all of West Hollywood
-Storage and Ample Closet Space
-A/C in unit and in Master Bedroom

Local Employers:

Production and Entertainment Companies
Cedars Sinai
Chase
City National Bank
NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for much faster response and efficiency purposes)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1162-n-orange-grove-ave-west-hollywood-ca-90046-usa/c24744e5-8634-4415-b678-a5272ee4e75a

(RLNE5870670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
1162 North Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1162 North Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1162 North Orange Grove Avenue has units with air conditioning.
