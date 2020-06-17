1156 POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and furnished 2BR 2BA unit in fantastic neighborhood in West Hollywood. This light and bright unit has been extensively updated yet maintains some original charm. Fully furnished. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and washer and dryer in the unit. Spacious back yard. Gated driveway parking for two cars. Walk to Trader Joe's and 4 other grocery stores, restaurants and bars, gym and Target. Close to metro stop as well as bus lines.