Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1156 POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

1156 POINSETTIA Drive

1156 Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Poinsettia Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Beautifully renovated and furnished 2BR 2BA unit in fantastic neighborhood in West Hollywood. This light and bright unit has been extensively updated yet maintains some original charm. Fully furnished. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and washer and dryer in the unit. Spacious back yard. Gated driveway parking for two cars. Walk to Trader Joe's and 4 other grocery stores, restaurants and bars, gym and Target. Close to metro stop as well as bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
1156 POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 1156 POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1156 POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive offers parking.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 POINSETTIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 POINSETTIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

