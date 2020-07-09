1148 N Clark St

Amenities
1148 north clark street, west hollywood 90069 (prime WeHo at sunset & doheny) PETS OK!
View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/2/clark.htm.
Gated, secured, private property and parking in prime West Hollywood.
New, modern unit.
TOP floor, BEST unit in the property!
Top floor w a huge, private balcony.
Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).
Amazing shower w/ glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.
TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !
New central Air/heat.
Almost all utilities are included and paid by landlord.
Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.
Rated "Very Walkable" onwww.walkscore.com -
http://www.walkscore.com/score/1148-north-clark-street-west-hollywood-ca-90069
Rent is $3,200.00.
Almost all utilities are included.
Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations of the City of West Hollywood.
Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets.