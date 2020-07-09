1148 N Clark St

Amenities

1148 north clark street, west hollywood 90069 (prime WeHo at sunset & doheny) PETS OK!



View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/2/clark.htm.



Gated, secured, private property and parking in prime West Hollywood.



New, modern unit.



TOP floor, BEST unit in the property!



Top floor w a huge, private balcony.



Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).



Amazing shower w/ glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.



TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !



New central Air/heat.



Almost all utilities are included and paid by landlord.



Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.



Rated "Very Walkable" onwww.walkscore.com -

http://www.walkscore.com/score/1148-north-clark-street-west-hollywood-ca-90069



Rent is $3,200.00.



Almost all utilities are included.



Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations of the City of West Hollywood.



Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets.