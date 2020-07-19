All apartments in West Hollywood
1140 N Gardner St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1140 N Gardner St

1140 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 North Gardner Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in the prime neighborhood of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Apartment features:
*large living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*home warming bath tiles*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4931769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 N Gardner St have any available units?
1140 N Gardner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1140 N Gardner St have?
Some of 1140 N Gardner St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 N Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
1140 N Gardner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 N Gardner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 N Gardner St is pet friendly.
Does 1140 N Gardner St offer parking?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not offer parking.
Does 1140 N Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 N Gardner St have a pool?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 1140 N Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 N Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 N Gardner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 N Gardner St does not have units with air conditioning.
