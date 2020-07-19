1140 N Gardner St

Amenities

This apartment is beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in the prime neighborhood of west hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.



Apartment features:

*large living-room/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natural light*

*home warming bath tiles*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



This apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4931769)