1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City. Features include a large master suite, his/her sink and vanity. This unique 2Bed/2.5 Baths,1845 sq.ft.. loft/den is a dream delight for entertaining or quiet nights with panoramic views from a private patio. Steps away from Sunset Plaza. Only 3 units on this floor. An abundance of closet space, gorgeous fireplace, high ceiling throughout. Lovely pool area, 2 side by side parking spaces in a gated garage. Walking distance to Sunset Strip and best of West Hollywood has to offer.



(RLNE5906975)