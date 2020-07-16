All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302

1140 Alta Loma Road · (310) 980-6220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit West Hollywood Penthouse for Lease! · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit West Hollywood Luxury Condo for Lease · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City. Features include a large master suite, his/her sink and vanity. This unique 2Bed/2.5 Baths,1845 sq.ft.. loft/den is a dream delight for entertaining or quiet nights with panoramic views from a private patio. Steps away from Sunset Plaza. Only 3 units on this floor. An abundance of closet space, gorgeous fireplace, high ceiling throughout. Lovely pool area, 2 side by side parking spaces in a gated garage. Walking distance to Sunset Strip and best of West Hollywood has to offer.

(RLNE5906975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have any available units?
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 has 2 units available starting at $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have?
Some of 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 offers parking.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 has a pool.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302 has units with air conditioning.
