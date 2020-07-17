Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
1136 Poinsettia Drive
1136 North Poinsettia Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
West Hollywood
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
1136 North Poinsettia Place, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished junior 1 bedroom 1 bath cute-n-cozy for rent in PRIME West Hollywood location!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20506
(RLNE4457508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have any available units?
1136 Poinsettia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Hollywood, CA
.
What amenities does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have?
Some of 1136 Poinsettia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1136 Poinsettia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Poinsettia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Poinsettia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Poinsettia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive offer parking?
No, 1136 Poinsettia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Poinsettia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have a pool?
No, 1136 Poinsettia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1136 Poinsettia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Poinsettia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Poinsettia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Poinsettia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
