Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Extra-large two level condo in prime West Hollywood/Sunset Strip location, just north of Sunset Blvd. Entry level has large kitchen with eat-in area, powder room, and living room/dining room combo. Downstairs has dual masters (one is bigger), each with ensuite bathroom, and laundry. Two parking spaces, side by side. Gated parking and secure entry.