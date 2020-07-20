1122 N Formosa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Renovated 8-Plex building, high end modern upgrades.



Unit Features:

* Gleaming hardwood flooring

* Two toned paint

* Crown molding

* A/C

* Recessed lighting

* Sleek grey textured backsplash in kitchen

* Stainless Steel appliances

* Glass built-in shelves in kit

* Pantry

* Eat-in kitchen

* Bathroom: Custom Stainless Steel Sink in bathroom, custom concrete style flooring

* Custom wood doors.



Parking: Available



Laundry:On Site



Neighborhood: Great WEHO location near O Studio (OPRAH), Target/Best Buy/Trader Joes, Plummer Park and many stores and shops



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2043018)