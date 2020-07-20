1122 N Formosa Ave

Amenities
Renovated 8-Plex building, high end modern upgrades.
Unit Features:
* Gleaming hardwood flooring
* Two toned paint
* Crown molding
* A/C
* Recessed lighting
* Sleek grey textured backsplash in kitchen
* Stainless Steel appliances
* Glass built-in shelves in kit
* Pantry
* Eat-in kitchen
* Bathroom: Custom Stainless Steel Sink in bathroom, custom concrete style flooring
* Custom wood doors.
Parking: Available
Laundry:On Site
Neighborhood: Great WEHO location near O Studio (OPRAH), Target/Best Buy/Trader Joes, Plummer Park and many stores and shops
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2043018)