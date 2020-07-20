All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 N Formosa Ave

1122 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1122 North Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Renovated 8-Plex building, high end modern upgrades.

Unit Features:
* Gleaming hardwood flooring
* Two toned paint
* Crown molding
* A/C
* Recessed lighting
* Sleek grey textured backsplash in kitchen
* Stainless Steel appliances
* Glass built-in shelves in kit
* Pantry
* Eat-in kitchen
* Bathroom: Custom Stainless Steel Sink in bathroom, custom concrete style flooring
* Custom wood doors.

Parking: Available

Laundry:On Site

Neighborhood: Great WEHO location near O Studio (OPRAH), Target/Best Buy/Trader Joes, Plummer Park and many stores and shops

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2043018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have any available units?
1122 N Formosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1122 N Formosa Ave have?
Some of 1122 N Formosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 N Formosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1122 N Formosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 N Formosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 N Formosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1122 N Formosa Ave offers parking.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 N Formosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have a pool?
No, 1122 N Formosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 1122 N Formosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 N Formosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 N Formosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1122 N Formosa Ave has units with air conditioning.
