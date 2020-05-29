1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park parking pool tennis court valet service

Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen adorned with black and white quartz and top-of-the-line Samsung smart appliances. Living room with floor to ceiling telescopic glass doors leading out to large terrace. The master bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet and balcony, and a sumptuous master bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and separate, luxurious, soaking tub. The second bedroom also has balcony access and a full bath featuring custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. Entire home is smart home controlled and soundproofed. Smart features accessible from phone application include: smart kitchen appliance, Philips Hue LED lighting, color changing up lit LED soffits, audio, video, and shades. The complex enjoys a one-of-a-kind rooftop deck with magical 360-degree views,a refreshing pool, multiple sitting areas, a lawn and party room. A short stroll from Trader Joe's, Equinox, Sunset Plaza and, Sunset Marquis. Live in the premiere property in the area. Empire West is a full-service, exclusive high-rise complex with 24-hr parking valet and concierge, one of the only properties with a rooftop patio and pool, tennis court and dog run.



No Cats Allowed



