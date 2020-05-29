All apartments in West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002

1100 Alta Loma Road · (310) 400-6148
Location

1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
valet service
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen adorned with black and white quartz and top-of-the-line Samsung smart appliances. Living room with floor to ceiling telescopic glass doors leading out to large terrace. The master bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet and balcony, and a sumptuous master bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and separate, luxurious, soaking tub. The second bedroom also has balcony access and a full bath featuring custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. Entire home is smart home controlled and soundproofed. Smart features accessible from phone application include: smart kitchen appliance, Philips Hue LED lighting, color changing up lit LED soffits, audio, video, and shades. The complex enjoys a one-of-a-kind rooftop deck with magical 360-degree views,a refreshing pool, multiple sitting areas, a lawn and party room. A short stroll from Trader Joe's, Equinox, Sunset Plaza and, Sunset Marquis. Live in the premiere property in the area. Empire West is a full-service, exclusive high-rise complex with 24-hr parking valet and concierge, one of the only properties with a rooftop patio and pool, tennis court and dog run.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have any available units?
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have?
Some of 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 does offer parking.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 has a pool.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002 does not have units with air conditioning.
