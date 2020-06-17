All apartments in West Hollywood
1036 N Stanley Ave
1036 N Stanley Ave

1036 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1036 North Stanley Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment

This is a beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in West Hollywood, immediately off of Santa Monica Blvd. Close to all the attractions West Hollywood has to offer as well minutes from the Grove, Melrose, and Hollywood. The apartment was renovated recently but still has original hardwood. Walls will be painted before move-in and the apartment will be professionally cleaned. Very open layout with many possibilities for furniture arrangement. Apartment gets lots of light as a corner unit with many windows all over the home. No extra rent or deposit for pets. Call or text for more details or if you want to take a look personally! 424-777-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have any available units?
1036 N Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1036 N Stanley Ave have?
Some of 1036 N Stanley Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 N Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1036 N Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 N Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 N Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1036 N Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 N Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 1036 N Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1036 N Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 N Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 N Stanley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 N Stanley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

