1036 N Stanley Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment



This is a beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in West Hollywood, immediately off of Santa Monica Blvd. Close to all the attractions West Hollywood has to offer as well minutes from the Grove, Melrose, and Hollywood. The apartment was renovated recently but still has original hardwood. Walls will be painted before move-in and the apartment will be professionally cleaned. Very open layout with many possibilities for furniture arrangement. Apartment gets lots of light as a corner unit with many windows all over the home. No extra rent or deposit for pets. Call or text for more details or if you want to take a look personally! 424-777-5510