Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LA Living at its best! Stunning remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of West of Hollywood with brand new hardwood floors, open floor plan, drenched in natural sunlight, chef's eat in kitchen, stainless steal appliances, recessed lighting and 1 parking space. Near all the best restaurants, entertainment and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer. Located near Whole Foods, Trader Joes, USPS, The Grove, Laurel Hardware, Delilah, Ysabel, Blue Bottle Coffee and much more!