All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1016 North CURSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1016 North CURSON Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:05 AM

1016 North CURSON Avenue

1016 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1016 North Curson Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautifully updated unit in the midst of your popular West Hollywood. This unit is in the front of the building with a large patio and a view of the Hollywood Hills. Featuring a large open floor plan with over 800 square feet of living space; the bedroom has a large wardrobe closet and a walk-in closet--there is another wardrobe closet in the hallway; updated bathroom; updated kitchen with newer cupboards and newer appliances--refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and granite countertops. Parking is subterranean with 1 parking space and a security gated. There is a laundry room by the garage. Hurry, don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1016 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1016 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1016 North CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1016 North CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 North CURSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 North CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 North CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 North CURSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 North CURSON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts