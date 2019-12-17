1016 North CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this beautifully updated unit in the midst of your popular West Hollywood. This unit is in the front of the building with a large patio and a view of the Hollywood Hills. Featuring a large open floor plan with over 800 square feet of living space; the bedroom has a large wardrobe closet and a walk-in closet--there is another wardrobe closet in the hallway; updated bathroom; updated kitchen with newer cupboards and newer appliances--refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and granite countertops. Parking is subterranean with 1 parking space and a security gated. There is a laundry room by the garage. Hurry, don't miss this beauty!