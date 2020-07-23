1014 Larrabee Street

Amenities

Single level ultra-modern condo in high profile area with views. This spacious three bedroom, three bath condo is located on the third floor of a six unit building – it features an open floor plan with views from almost every room, hardwood floors throughout, multiple balconies, and a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Kitchen has high end stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and xxx counter tops. Also included, is a washer and dryer in the unit. This is a Security building with gated garage parking, lobby with elevator, and sundeck on the 5th floor. Close to retails stores, fine dining, and world class entertainment.