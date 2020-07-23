All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

1014 Larrabee Street

1014 Larrabee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Larrabee Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Single level ultra-modern condo in high profile area with views. This spacious three bedroom, three bath condo is located on the third floor of a six unit building – it features an open floor plan with views from almost every room, hardwood floors throughout, multiple balconies, and a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Kitchen has high end stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and xxx counter tops. Also included, is a washer and dryer in the unit. This is a Security building with gated garage parking, lobby with elevator, and sundeck on the 5th floor. Close to retails stores, fine dining, and world class entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Larrabee Street have any available units?
1014 Larrabee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1014 Larrabee Street have?
Some of 1014 Larrabee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Larrabee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Larrabee Street offers parking.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Larrabee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street have a pool?
No, 1014 Larrabee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Larrabee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Larrabee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Larrabee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
