Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exquisitely renovated 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of West Hollywood. Maintaining its original charm while providing modern luxuries, this unit boasts an open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen featuring top of the line appliances and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms with generous closet space and in-unit laundry with side access to driveway. All of this while being in one of the city's most highly desired locations. Truly an opportunity not to be missed.