West Hollywood, CA
1000 North CURSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1000 North CURSON Avenue

1000 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 North Curson Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 1000 N Curson. One month free rent offered to approved applicants(On a 13month lease). This apartment has been completely remodeled and you will be the first to live here since! Enjoy your South Facing corner unit with large windows that greet you upon entry. This 2bed/2bath unit features high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, new AC units(In every room!), new flooring and includes parking. 1000 N Curson is very pet friendly and located just moments away from Whole Foods, Blue Bottle Coffee, West Hollywood, Restaurants, Bars and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1000 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1000 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 North CURSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 North CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 North CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 North CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 North CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 North CURSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 North CURSON Avenue has units with air conditioning.
