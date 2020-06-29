1000 North CURSON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to 1000 N Curson. One month free rent offered to approved applicants(On a 13month lease). This apartment has been completely remodeled and you will be the first to live here since! Enjoy your South Facing corner unit with large windows that greet you upon entry. This 2bed/2bath unit features high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, new AC units(In every room!), new flooring and includes parking. 1000 N Curson is very pet friendly and located just moments away from Whole Foods, Blue Bottle Coffee, West Hollywood, Restaurants, Bars and more.