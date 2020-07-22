All apartments in West Hollywood
1000 N Doheny Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1000 N Doheny Dr

1000 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
107 Available 11/01/19 The modern building is located in West Hollywood on Doheny Dr., above Santa Monica Blvd. and 1/2 block below Sunset. The area is pleasant for foot traffic, and includes shopping, restaurants, and parks. Apartment 107 has an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, and ample storage space.

Owner pays water, hot water, trash. Tenant pays for electricity and gas.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-hollywood-ca?lid=12690694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5241037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have any available units?
1000 N Doheny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1000 N Doheny Dr have?
Some of 1000 N Doheny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N Doheny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Doheny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N Doheny Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N Doheny Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1000 N Doheny Dr offers parking.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 N Doheny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1000 N Doheny Dr has a pool.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 N Doheny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N Doheny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 N Doheny Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 N Doheny Dr has units with air conditioning.
