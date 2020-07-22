1000 N Doheny Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

107 Available 11/01/19 The modern building is located in West Hollywood on Doheny Dr., above Santa Monica Blvd. and 1/2 block below Sunset. The area is pleasant for foot traffic, and includes shopping, restaurants, and parks. Apartment 107 has an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, and ample storage space.



Owner pays water, hot water, trash. Tenant pays for electricity and gas.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-hollywood-ca?lid=12690694



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5241037)