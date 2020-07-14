Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry

Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans provide a range of amenities including a new stainless steel appliance package, upgraded lighting fixtures, and satin chrome bathroom hardware. Enjoy our community amenities such as lounging by our sparkling pool and spa, entertaining guests in our BBQ Gathering Area, and strolling your dog around our lush landscaping. Here at Twelve31 Apartments, we are a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your four-legged loved ones!



The location of Twelve31 is close to all your needs. Convenient shopping at a Regional Mall is only minutes away. Hospitals, parks, and schools are within short distance. Twelve31 is centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, between Orange County, Los Angeles and the mountain and desert resorts. Find everything you need in our West Covina, CA apartments. Call and schedule a personal