Twelve31
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Twelve31

Open Now until 5:30pm
1231 W Francisquito Ave · (626) 774-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 178 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 056 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,534

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twelve31.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans provide a range of amenities including a new stainless steel appliance package, upgraded lighting fixtures, and satin chrome bathroom hardware. Enjoy our community amenities such as lounging by our sparkling pool and spa, entertaining guests in our BBQ Gathering Area, and strolling your dog around our lush landscaping. Here at Twelve31 Apartments, we are a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your four-legged loved ones!

The location of Twelve31 is close to all your needs. Convenient shopping at a Regional Mall is only minutes away. Hospitals, parks, and schools are within short distance. Twelve31 is centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, between Orange County, Los Angeles and the mountain and desert resorts. Find everything you need in our West Covina, CA apartments. Call and schedule a personal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twelve31 have any available units?
Twelve31 has 14 units available starting at $1,774 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Twelve31 have?
Some of Twelve31's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twelve31 currently offering any rent specials?
Twelve31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twelve31 pet-friendly?
Yes, Twelve31 is pet friendly.
Does Twelve31 offer parking?
Yes, Twelve31 offers parking.
Does Twelve31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twelve31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twelve31 have a pool?
Yes, Twelve31 has a pool.
Does Twelve31 have accessible units?
No, Twelve31 does not have accessible units.
Does Twelve31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twelve31 has units with dishwashers.
