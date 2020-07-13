All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like
The Verandas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
The Verandas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Verandas

Open Now until 6pm
200 N Grand Ave · (213) 263-4198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA 91791
Eastland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,023

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 286 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,659

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 284 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Verandas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
Pet-Friendly Apartments for Rent in West Covina, CA
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in West Covina, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of a newly renovated home with meticulous landscaping, and fresh, well-designed amenities tailored to enhance your life.

The Verandas Apartments provide its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like patios/balconies, dog park, and reinvigorating pool.The renovated apartment homes boast contemporary features including new GE stainless steel appliances and energy saver refrigerator, in-home washer/dryer, Espresso kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertops, hardwood style flooring in living areas, and designer-selected plumbing and light fixtures.

We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is adding additional enhancements designed specifically to ensure you don

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Verandas have any available units?
The Verandas has 7 units available starting at $1,687 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does The Verandas have?
Some of The Verandas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Verandas currently offering any rent specials?
The Verandas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Verandas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Verandas is pet friendly.
Does The Verandas offer parking?
Yes, The Verandas offers parking.
Does The Verandas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Verandas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Verandas have a pool?
Yes, The Verandas has a pool.
Does The Verandas have accessible units?
No, The Verandas does not have accessible units.
Does The Verandas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Verandas has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 BedroomsWest Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside