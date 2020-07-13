Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse fire pit hot tub

Pet-Friendly Apartments for Rent in West Covina, CA

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in West Covina, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of a newly renovated home with meticulous landscaping, and fresh, well-designed amenities tailored to enhance your life.



The Verandas Apartments provide its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like patios/balconies, dog park, and reinvigorating pool.The renovated apartment homes boast contemporary features including new GE stainless steel appliances and energy saver refrigerator, in-home washer/dryer, Espresso kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertops, hardwood style flooring in living areas, and designer-selected plumbing and light fixtures.



We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is adding additional enhancements designed specifically to ensure you don