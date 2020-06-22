921 S. Fircroft St.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

4bed 2bath Home in West Covina - This spacious 4bed 2 bath home offers everything anyone can ask for. Home features wood & tile flooring, spacious backyard for entertaining, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook ups, upstairs private master bedroom, plenty of windows. Comes with central heat and wall AC units in every room.



Home is located near shops, freeways, public transportation, golf courses, restaurants and much more. Schedule a showing today. Wont Last!



To schedule a showing please contact Edgar at (562) 688-7180 or Office at (562) 908-1415.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



*No Section 8



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

To apply go to our website and fill out the application online. Go to the web page click on vacancies, look for the correct address and click apply.



Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



