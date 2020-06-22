All apartments in West Covina
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
921 S. Fircroft St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 S. Fircroft St.

921 South Fircroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Fircroft Street, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
4bed 2bath Home in West Covina - This spacious 4bed 2 bath home offers everything anyone can ask for. Home features wood & tile flooring, spacious backyard for entertaining, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook ups, upstairs private master bedroom, plenty of windows. Comes with central heat and wall AC units in every room.

Home is located near shops, freeways, public transportation, golf courses, restaurants and much more. Schedule a showing today. Wont Last!

To schedule a showing please contact Edgar at (562) 688-7180 or Office at (562) 908-1415.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

*No Section 8

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
To apply go to our website and fill out the application online. Go to the web page click on vacancies, look for the correct address and click apply.

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE4685684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have any available units?
921 S. Fircroft St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 921 S. Fircroft St. currently offering any rent specials?
921 S. Fircroft St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 S. Fircroft St. pet-friendly?
No, 921 S. Fircroft St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. offer parking?
Yes, 921 S. Fircroft St. offers parking.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 S. Fircroft St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have a pool?
No, 921 S. Fircroft St. does not have a pool.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have accessible units?
No, 921 S. Fircroft St. does not have accessible units.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 S. Fircroft St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 S. Fircroft St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 S. Fircroft St. has units with air conditioning.
