All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 905 E Herring Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
905 E Herring Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:49 PM

905 E Herring Avenue

905 East Herring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

905 East Herring Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
The price is included almost all utilities. It's convenient location and walking distance to supermarket, West Covina Mall, movie theatre & resturants. The house is newly remodeled with refrigerator/ washer & dryer. It's a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 E Herring Avenue have any available units?
905 E Herring Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 E Herring Avenue have?
Some of 905 E Herring Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 E Herring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 E Herring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 E Herring Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 905 E Herring Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 905 E Herring Avenue offer parking?
No, 905 E Herring Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 905 E Herring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 E Herring Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 E Herring Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 E Herring Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 E Herring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 E Herring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 E Herring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 E Herring Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside