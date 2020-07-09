905 E Herring Avenue

905 East Herring Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790 Valinda
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
The price is included almost all utilities. It's convenient location and walking distance to supermarket, West Covina Mall, movie theatre & resturants. The house is newly remodeled with refrigerator/ washer & dryer. It's a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
