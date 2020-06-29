All apartments in West Covina
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

812 North Azusa Avenue

812 North Azusa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 North Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious apartment includes, Gas Range, Garbage Disposal, Large Pantry, Ample counter and cabinet space,Vertical Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Wall AC, Wall Heater, Individual Water Heater,Carpeted bedrooms, and Wood like flooring, Our exterior offers, Lush Landscape, Pool, Gas Bar-B-Que with Picnic tables, and shared laundry room. All centrally located near Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation, and Freeways

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12666837

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 North Azusa Avenue have any available units?
812 North Azusa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 North Azusa Avenue have?
Some of 812 North Azusa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 North Azusa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 North Azusa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 North Azusa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 North Azusa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 812 North Azusa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 North Azusa Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 North Azusa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 North Azusa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 North Azusa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 812 North Azusa Avenue has a pool.
Does 812 North Azusa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 North Azusa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 North Azusa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 North Azusa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

