812 North Azusa Avenue

Amenities
Spacious apartment includes, Gas Range, Garbage Disposal, Large Pantry, Ample counter and cabinet space,Vertical Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Wall AC, Wall Heater, Individual Water Heater,Carpeted bedrooms, and Wood like flooring, Our exterior offers, Lush Landscape, Pool, Gas Bar-B-Que with Picnic tables, and shared laundry room. All centrally located near Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation, and Freeways
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12666837
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5212493)