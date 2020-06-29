812 North Azusa Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Spacious apartment includes, Gas Range, Garbage Disposal, Large Pantry, Ample counter and cabinet space,Vertical Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Wall AC, Wall Heater, Individual Water Heater,Carpeted bedrooms, and Wood like flooring, Our exterior offers, Lush Landscape, Pool, Gas Bar-B-Que with Picnic tables, and shared laundry room. All centrally located near Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation, and Freeways



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/west-covina-ca?lid=12666837



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5212493)