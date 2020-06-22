648 N Osborn Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit B Available 01/01/19 West Covina 1 Bedroom House - Property Id: 91983



Security Deposit $500 required

First and last month required $1800+$1800

Total $4100 due at entry

No pets

Some Utilities Paid

Indoor laundry

Street Parking Only

New Appliances

New washer /Dryer

This is a back house

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91983

No Pets Allowed



