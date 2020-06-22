648 North Osborn Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790 Freeway Corridor
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 01/01/19 West Covina 1 Bedroom House - Property Id: 91983
Security Deposit $500 required First and last month required $1800+$1800 Total $4100 due at entry No pets Some Utilities Paid Indoor laundry Street Parking Only New Appliances New washer /Dryer This is a back house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91983 Property Id 91983
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4590845)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have any available units?
648 N Osborn Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.