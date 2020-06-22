All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 648 N Osborn Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
648 N Osborn Ave B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

648 N Osborn Ave B

648 North Osborn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Freeway Corridor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

648 North Osborn Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 01/01/19 West Covina 1 Bedroom House - Property Id: 91983

Security Deposit $500 required
First and last month required $1800+$1800
Total $4100 due at entry
No pets
Some Utilities Paid
Indoor laundry
Street Parking Only
New Appliances
New washer /Dryer
This is a back house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91983
Property Id 91983

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have any available units?
648 N Osborn Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 N Osborn Ave B have?
Some of 648 N Osborn Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 N Osborn Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
648 N Osborn Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 N Osborn Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 648 N Osborn Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B offer parking?
No, 648 N Osborn Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 N Osborn Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have a pool?
No, 648 N Osborn Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have accessible units?
No, 648 N Osborn Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 648 N Osborn Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 N Osborn Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside