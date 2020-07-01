Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 420 S Montezuma Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
420 S Montezuma Way
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
420 S Montezuma Way
420 South Montezuma Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
420 South Montezuma Way, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Custom built home in excellent neighborhood. Adjacent to Cortez Park. Mesa School and Sierra Vista Elementary schools Large bedrooms and large yard completely fenced. Wood flooring Concrete driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have any available units?
420 S Montezuma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
Is 420 S Montezuma Way currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Montezuma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Montezuma Way pet-friendly?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Covina
.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way offer parking?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have a pool?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not have a pool.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have accessible units?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Montezuma Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S Montezuma Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Similar Pages
West Covina 1 Bedrooms
West Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly Apartments
West Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Freeway Corridor
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside