3527 Patricia St

Amenities
Beautiful & spacious 2 stories single family residence in quiet neighborhood. good location, recent complete renovation and absolutely ready to move-in condition. large living room with high vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace. large family room, 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom in main level, 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom upstairs, all the bedroom is large and master bedroom has high ceiling, beautiful front and backyard, 2 car attached garage. Convenient location close to shopping malls, school, restaurants, supermarkets and freeways.
(RLNE5265916)