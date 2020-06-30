All apartments in West Covina
Location

3527 Patricia Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful & spacious 2 stories single family residence in quiet neighborhood. good location, recent complete renovation and absolutely ready to move-in condition. large living room with high vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace. large family room, 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom in main level, 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom upstairs, all the bedroom is large and master bedroom has high ceiling, beautiful front and backyard, 2 car attached garage. Convenient location close to shopping malls, school, restaurants, supermarkets and freeways.

(RLNE5265916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Patricia St have any available units?
3527 Patricia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 Patricia St have?
Some of 3527 Patricia St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Patricia St currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Patricia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Patricia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 Patricia St is pet friendly.
Does 3527 Patricia St offer parking?
Yes, 3527 Patricia St offers parking.
Does 3527 Patricia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 Patricia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Patricia St have a pool?
No, 3527 Patricia St does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Patricia St have accessible units?
No, 3527 Patricia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Patricia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 Patricia St has units with dishwashers.

