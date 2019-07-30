All apartments in West Covina
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

3416 E Temple Way

3416 East Temple Way · No Longer Available
Location

3416 East Temple Way, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Tri-Level condominium for rent in West Covina!
This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms w/ 2340 living sqft. central air/heat, private patio, and located in a gated community. Enter the gated patio which leads to the front door and living room. The entry has wood floors, a fireplace, and connects to the kitchen. On the first level of the condo there is one full bedroom w/bathroom. Upstairs you will find three additional large bedrooms including a Master suite. The HOA offers a community pool and great amenities. This property is located off Grand Ave and Holt in the lovely city of West Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: West Covina Unified school district
UTILITIES:Responsibility of the tenants
PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 E Temple Way have any available units?
3416 E Temple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 E Temple Way have?
Some of 3416 E Temple Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 E Temple Way currently offering any rent specials?
3416 E Temple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 E Temple Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 E Temple Way is pet friendly.
Does 3416 E Temple Way offer parking?
No, 3416 E Temple Way does not offer parking.
Does 3416 E Temple Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 E Temple Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 E Temple Way have a pool?
Yes, 3416 E Temple Way has a pool.
Does 3416 E Temple Way have accessible units?
No, 3416 E Temple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 E Temple Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 E Temple Way does not have units with dishwashers.
