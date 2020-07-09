3104 Hillside Drive, West Covina, CA 91791 East Hills
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
New studio apt in upscale area of west covina. For 1 person only. Fully furnished, private entrance, private yard, central ac/heat, cable tv, internet, electric & water included. 1000 per month lease. Please call 626 7863409
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 Hillside Dr have any available units?
3104 Hillside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.