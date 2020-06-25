Rent Calculator
307 North Morris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
307 North Morris Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
307 N Morris Ave, West Covina, CA is a single family home that contains 1,450 sq ft and was built in 1950. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have any available units?
307 North Morris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
Is 307 North Morris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 North Morris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 North Morris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Covina
.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue offer parking?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 North Morris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 North Morris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
