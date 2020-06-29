Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 2647 Evelyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
2647 Evelyn Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2647 Evelyn Avenue
2647 Evelyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2647 Evelyn Avenue, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have any available units?
2647 Evelyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
Is 2647 Evelyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Evelyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Evelyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Covina
.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Evelyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Evelyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Similar Pages
West Covina 1 Bedrooms
West Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly Apartments
West Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Freeway Corridor
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside