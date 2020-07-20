All apartments in West Covina
2333 Cravath

2333 Cravath Court · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Cravath Court, West Covina, CA 91792
Rowland

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for occupancy beginning January 1st. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 &1/2 baths. All bedrooms located upstairs. 2 car attached garage with direct access. This unit comes with a rare large enclosed yard. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Cravath have any available units?
2333 Cravath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 2333 Cravath currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Cravath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Cravath pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Cravath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2333 Cravath offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Cravath offers parking.
Does 2333 Cravath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Cravath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Cravath have a pool?
No, 2333 Cravath does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Cravath have accessible units?
No, 2333 Cravath does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Cravath have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Cravath does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Cravath have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Cravath does not have units with air conditioning.
