2017 E Aroma Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

2 STORY CONDOMINIUM UNIT. IT HAS A PATIO THAT OPENS TO A GREENBELT AND GENTLE HILL BEYOND FOR ADDED PRIVACY. THE COMMUNITY ALSO OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, CHILD PLAYGROUND AND CLUB HOUSE FOR THE ADDED ENJOYMENT.