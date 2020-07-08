2017 East Aroma Drive, West Covina, CA 91791 Azusa-Cameron
2 STORY CONDOMINIUM UNIT. IT HAS A PATIO THAT OPENS TO A GREENBELT AND GENTLE HILL BEYOND FOR ADDED PRIVACY. THE COMMUNITY ALSO OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, CHILD PLAYGROUND AND CLUB HOUSE FOR THE ADDED ENJOYMENT.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have any available units?
2017 E Aroma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.