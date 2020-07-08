All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 2017 E Aroma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
2017 E Aroma Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

2017 E Aroma Drive

2017 East Aroma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2017 East Aroma Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
2 STORY CONDOMINIUM UNIT. IT HAS A PATIO THAT OPENS TO A GREENBELT AND GENTLE HILL BEYOND FOR ADDED PRIVACY. THE COMMUNITY ALSO OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, CHILD PLAYGROUND AND CLUB HOUSE FOR THE ADDED ENJOYMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have any available units?
2017 E Aroma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 E Aroma Drive have?
Some of 2017 E Aroma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 E Aroma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 E Aroma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 E Aroma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2017 E Aroma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive offer parking?
No, 2017 E Aroma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 E Aroma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2017 E Aroma Drive has a pool.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 E Aroma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 E Aroma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 E Aroma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside