2007 W Workman Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

2007 W Workman Ave

2007 West Workman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 West Workman Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Fully Renovated Home with new appliances, counters, cabinets, laminate flooring and window blinds. 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a large yard and garage. NO SECTION 8,... All Utilities to be paid by tenant, Gardener included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 W Workman Ave have any available units?
2007 W Workman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 W Workman Ave have?
Some of 2007 W Workman Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 W Workman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2007 W Workman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 W Workman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 W Workman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2007 W Workman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2007 W Workman Ave offers parking.
Does 2007 W Workman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 W Workman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 W Workman Ave have a pool?
No, 2007 W Workman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2007 W Workman Ave have accessible units?
No, 2007 W Workman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 W Workman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 W Workman Ave has units with dishwashers.
