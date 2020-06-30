All apartments in West Covina
200 North Grand Ave

200 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 Grand Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
Eastland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 extra closet . Washer in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 North Grand Ave have any available units?
200 North Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 200 North Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 North Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 North Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 200 North Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 200 North Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 200 North Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 North Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 North Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 North Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 North Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 North Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

