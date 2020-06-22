Rent Calculator
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1823 W Sherway Street
1823 W Sherway Street
1823 West Sherway Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1823 West Sherway Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Westside West Covina
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home near West Covina Plaza move-in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have any available units?
1823 W Sherway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
Is 1823 W Sherway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W Sherway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W Sherway Street pet-friendly?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Covina
.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street offer parking?
Yes, 1823 W Sherway Street offers parking.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have a pool?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have accessible units?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 W Sherway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 W Sherway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
