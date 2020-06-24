1511 S Conlon Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located 1 block from Orangewood Elementary, and Edgewood Middle and High Schools. Extensively remodeled, this three bedroom home offers so much. Two completely new bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout greet your eye. The brand new Trane HVAC system and dual pane windows make this home ready for your comfort. The large backyard is ready for your family & friends entertainments. It has two large gates leading to the yard, with room for RV access, utility trucks & toys; plus covered patio for BBQ. And much more, bring your clients to see this beautiful single family home. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.