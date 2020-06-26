Rent Calculator
West Covina, CA
/
148 N Conlon Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 N Conlon Ave
148 North Conlon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
148 North Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has been fully renovated, new flooring, blinds, counters, appliances and more!!! Extremely large lot 14,919 sq ft!! All Utilities paid by tenant,.. Gardener included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 N Conlon Ave have any available units?
148 N Conlon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
What amenities does 148 N Conlon Ave have?
Some of 148 N Conlon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 148 N Conlon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
148 N Conlon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 N Conlon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 N Conlon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 148 N Conlon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 148 N Conlon Ave offers parking.
Does 148 N Conlon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 N Conlon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 N Conlon Ave have a pool?
No, 148 N Conlon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 148 N Conlon Ave have accessible units?
No, 148 N Conlon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 148 N Conlon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 N Conlon Ave has units with dishwashers.
