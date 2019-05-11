All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 820 Coriander Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
820 Coriander Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

820 Coriander Drive

820 Coriander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

820 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Remodeled upper corner 1 bedroom condo in popular Mariners Park Village. Newer white shaker kitchen cabinet with quarts countertop, 16 gauze stainless sink with newer faucet, and newer appliances ( stove, dishwasher and microwave). Newer carpet and newer paint. Bathroom has newer shaker cabinet and quarts counter top. Move in Condition! Covered assigned parking(#312) with a storage unit. The gated community offers two pools, a clubhouse, outdoor barbecue areas and nice green space. This condo is closed to freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Coriander Drive have any available units?
820 Coriander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 820 Coriander Drive have?
Some of 820 Coriander Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Coriander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Coriander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Coriander Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Coriander Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 820 Coriander Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Coriander Drive offers parking.
Does 820 Coriander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Coriander Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Coriander Drive have a pool?
Yes, 820 Coriander Drive has a pool.
Does 820 Coriander Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Coriander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Coriander Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Coriander Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Coriander Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Coriander Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson Apartments with Balconies
West Carson Apartments with GaragesWest Carson Apartments with Parking
West Carson Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles