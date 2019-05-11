820 Coriander Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Remodeled upper corner 1 bedroom condo in popular Mariners Park Village. Newer white shaker kitchen cabinet with quarts countertop, 16 gauze stainless sink with newer faucet, and newer appliances ( stove, dishwasher and microwave). Newer carpet and newer paint. Bathroom has newer shaker cabinet and quarts counter top. Move in Condition! Covered assigned parking(#312) with a storage unit. The gated community offers two pools, a clubhouse, outdoor barbecue areas and nice green space. This condo is closed to freeways, shopping centers, and restaurants.