Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
21846 S Vermont Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21846 S Vermont Avenue
21846 South Vermont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21846 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very quiet ,clean and nice END UNIT. 3 bed condo with / large storage in the unit.
Whole new paint, newer pergo floor through out. very bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have any available units?
21846 S Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Carson, CA
.
Is 21846 S Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21846 S Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21846 S Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Carson
.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21846 S Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21846 S Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21846 S Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
