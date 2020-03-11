All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6

20539 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20539 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Don't miss out on this beautiful condo, sunny, bright and spacious with two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Enjoy the cathedral ceilings, new paint and carpet. This unit includes:stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer inside the unit! Nice balcony that over looks pool.

For information on showings & the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or via text at (310) 200-5584.

*Rent includes HOA Fees, Water & Sewer.
*Renters Insurance Is Required by All Applicants, Provided by/at Lease Signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have any available units?
20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have?
Some of 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 pet-friendly?
No, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 offer parking?
Yes, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 offers parking.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have a pool?
Yes, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 has a pool.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have accessible units?
No, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles