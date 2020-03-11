20539 S. Vermont Ave. # 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking pool

Don't miss out on this beautiful condo, sunny, bright and spacious with two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Enjoy the cathedral ceilings, new paint and carpet. This unit includes:stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer inside the unit! Nice balcony that over looks pool.



For information on showings & the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or via text at (310) 200-5584.



*Rent includes HOA Fees, Water & Sewer.

*Renters Insurance Is Required by All Applicants, Provided by/at Lease Signing.