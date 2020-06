Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Nice Large 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Washer/dryer included. Good size private patio. Large walk in closet. Gated Complex W/ Pool & 1-Parking Space.

Ponderosa West. One Bed, one bath, lower unit. kitchen with dining area. Living Room with private patio.Stackable washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet, Carport parking. Close to the pool.



For showings please call office to make appointment and then meet at gate #4