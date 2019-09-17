20415 S Vermont Ave #7

20415 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502 West Carson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Highly desirable Ponderosa Pines. The West facing windows fill the home with natural light, and enclosed patio provides a private outdoor space. Gorgeous landscaping as well as pool. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Water and Trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
