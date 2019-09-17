All apartments in West Carson
West Carson, CA
20415 S Vermont Ave #7
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:18 AM

20415 S Vermont Ave #7

20415 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20415 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Highly desirable Ponderosa Pines. The West facing windows fill the home with natural light, and enclosed patio provides a private outdoor space. Gorgeous landscaping as well as pool. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Water and Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

