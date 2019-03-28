1208 W. 223rd. Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH HOUSE WITH DETACHED GARAGE & LARGE YARD!! $600 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT OAC! - This beautiful home features custom two toned accent paint, sleek wood vinyl click flooring, new ceiling fans and new window blinds. The kitchen features luminous granite countertops, ample cabinet space with additional pantry, and stainless steel sink. The bedrooms all include ceiling fans, and spacious closets, plenty of storage space. There is a large backyard perfect for BBQs and entertaining guests. For your convenience there is a detached two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. $600 1st month's rent move in special!!!



1208 W 223rd St offers a great location for coffee enthusiasts with Cafe Yarn, Cafe Pace and Starbucks all right around the corner. Toyota Automobile Museum, Lomita Railroad Museum and Torrance Art Museum are just few of the local exhibits surrounding this historical community.



This location has easy access to the 110 and 405 freeway, great for getting around town in no time. It is right across the street from Myler Street Elementary School with close proximity to Stephen M White Middle School. Torrance Montessori School and Carson Senior High School. Only a few minutes from the beach just in time for summer!



****NO SECTION 8***NO SMOKING****



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



