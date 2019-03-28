All apartments in West Carson
1208 W. 223rd. Street

1208 W 223rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1208 W 223rd St, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH HOUSE WITH DETACHED GARAGE & LARGE YARD!! $600 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT OAC! - This beautiful home features custom two toned accent paint, sleek wood vinyl click flooring, new ceiling fans and new window blinds. The kitchen features luminous granite countertops, ample cabinet space with additional pantry, and stainless steel sink. The bedrooms all include ceiling fans, and spacious closets, plenty of storage space. There is a large backyard perfect for BBQs and entertaining guests. For your convenience there is a detached two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. $600 1st month's rent move in special!!!

1208 W 223rd St offers a great location for coffee enthusiasts with Cafe Yarn, Cafe Pace and Starbucks all right around the corner. Toyota Automobile Museum, Lomita Railroad Museum and Torrance Art Museum are just few of the local exhibits surrounding this historical community.

This location has easy access to the 110 and 405 freeway, great for getting around town in no time. It is right across the street from Myler Street Elementary School with close proximity to Stephen M White Middle School. Torrance Montessori School and Carson Senior High School. Only a few minutes from the beach just in time for summer!

****NO SECTION 8***NO SMOKING****

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4657935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have any available units?
1208 W. 223rd. Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have?
Some of 1208 W. 223rd. Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 W. 223rd. Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 W. 223rd. Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 W. 223rd. Street pet-friendly?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street offer parking?
Yes, 1208 W. 223rd. Street offers parking.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have a pool?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 W. 223rd. Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 W. 223rd. Street does not have units with air conditioning.
